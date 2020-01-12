Home ENTERTAINMENT Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are Bad Boys for Life

By
Samuel William
-
1
0
will-smith-and-martin-lawrence-are-bad-boys-for-life

Most Viewed

1

Kyrgios’ sad admission after brutal loss

2

Elton John, Sheeran, Pink top names for Sound Relief

3

Prince William breaks silence on Megxit

4

Kylie Jenner’s surprise donation to Qld firefighters

5

M1 reopens after ‘terrifying’ crash

6

‘Farcical’: Unknown rule angers cricket

7

Measles alert: Carrier visits theme park, shopping centres

8

‘Welcome and needed’ rain to continue

Trending Now

1

Protesters mob drag queen at Brisbane story time event | The Courier-Mail

2

Sunrise hosts Sam Armytage and David Koch reveal secret on-set signals | The Courier-Mail

3

Private eye Alex Evans spills on life as a Gold Coast hired detective | The Courier-Mail

4

Claim for gene an affront to nature | The Courier-Mail

5

Australia’s oldest man Dexter Kruger turns 110 | The Courier-Mail

6

Comanchero bikie Shane Anthony Ross’s window sells Gold Coast home | The Courier-Mail

7

Waltzing Matilda simply a love story say historians | The Courier-Mail

8

Brisbane weather: Rain to continue as ‘typical QLD weather’ returns | The Courier-Mail

Today’s Most Popular Articles

The Courier Mail
    The Advertiser
    1. Two killed in separate crashes
    2. ‘Fking nuts’: Comedian blasts Aussies
    3. Calls for support in our ‘worst bushfire season’
    4. Weekend for warriors to battle before heat
    5. Shredded movie star now unrecognisable

    View The Advertiser

    The Daily Telegraph
    1. Pics prove problematic for Channel 7 reporter
    2. Obese actor now a muscular hunk
    3. Rare koala sightings on the Central Coast
    4. ‘Megxit’: World reacts to Meghan and Harry’s shock move
    5. Harry’s step down now puts George in the firing line

    View The Daily Telegraph

    The Herald Sun
    1. ‘Megxit’: World reacts to Meghan and Harry’s shock move
    2. Prince Philip ‘spitting blood’ over royal decision
    3. Why Jenkins shunned rival offers to become a Cat
    4. Long-serving firey killed battling Omeo blaze
    5. Man dies after Chapel St incident

    View The Herald Sun

    The Gold Coast Bulletin
    1. M1 reopens after ‘terrifying’ crash
    2. Federer responds to Thunberg’s swipe
    3. ‘Sick … how is this remotely okay to do’
    4. Paedophile tricked 50 girls with hat
    5. ‘Fking nuts’: Comedian blasts Aussies

    View The Gold Coast Bulletin

    The Australian
    1. Chinese lead cancelled visas
    2. $50m fire fund in limbo
    3. How can Queen even begin to negotiate?
    4. AFP eyes case of author’s identity
    5. Harry, Meghan ‘weren’t driven out’

    View The Australian

    News.com.au
    1. Prince William breaks silence on Megxit
    2. Photos that triggered Sussex upset
    3. Federer responds to Thunberg’s swipe
    4. Staggering reality of Australia’s fire crisis
    5. Confirmation of alien life ‘imminent’

    View News.com.au

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here