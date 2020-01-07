will-smith-and-martin-lawrence-are-bad-boys-for-life-as-they-buddy-up-for-photos-ahead-of-long-awaited-return

If we weren’t already excited enough for the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for the Bad Boys 3, the men returned for an epic photoshoot.

We don’t use that term epic loosely, either – we’re way too keen for this duo to get back on our screens.

Posing in front of the Eiffel tower ahead of the film’s jaunt into cinemas later this month, the pair got all cosy as they reminded us about this iconic buddy-cop friendship we’ve been yearning for.

It’s only been 17 years, guys – but, no bother, keep us waiting a little longer.

They were joined by Adil El Arbi, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Bilall Fallah pose at Bad Boys For Life photocall in Paris on Monday.

And don’t they look a treat?

It’s almost like no time has passed, let alone over a decade, since they worked together, following 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II.

Martin recently addressed the fact the film had been a little delayed, as he explained Will was such a perfectionist they had to take their time with the script.

‘The script wasn’t right. And Will [Smith], to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right,’ he told GQ. ‘It wouldn’t have been a good movie. We didn’t want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, “Oh, man, that’s what I’m talking about. It just gets better”.’

We don’t think there is a risk of us not thinking that, tbh.

It comes after Will and Martin admitted they feared for their friendship if they were to work together again, so long after the OG run of films.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in December last year, Will, 51, admitted they worried things wouldn’t be the same as they hadn’t worked together in so long.

‘We hadn’t really done anything for 25 years so there was a little concern [over] the chemistry,’ the 51-year-old said. ‘But literally the first moment on stage, it was right back.’

However, not everything was the same – as the Hitch actor had to take a backseat on the stunts.

‘I tried the first couple weeks, I did like two…,’ he continued.

‘I gave it a shot. I probably got four days into shooting, and then I was like, “We’re gonna let the young boy do those”.’

Martin, 54, wasn’t that keen, joking: ‘I leave it to the stuntmen, that’s what they get paid for.’ Which is fair enough. Bad Boys For Life is out next year, with Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig joining Will and Martin on set.

The pair sent us all into a major spin after announcing they would be reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively, in Bad Boys For Life and since then we’ve been champing at the bit for any hint of what’s to come.

The film follows Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. ‘Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike,’ Production Weekly said of the synopsis.

So, yeah, we are flying blind into this film. And we love it.

Bad Boys For Life is in UK cinemas 17 January.





