will-smith-and-jada-pinkett-smith’s-son-jaden-smith-doesn’t-show-up-on-‘red-table-talk’-to-protect-grandma-amid-covid-19-pandemic

As usual, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s family met up for another episode of Red Table Talk but their son, Jaden was missing from the shooting. But the reason why he skipped it had a lot to do with the topic of the episode!

Fans know that they encouraged people to ‘practice social distancing and the idea of flattening the curve’ while shooting the Facebook segment and that is exactly what Jaden did by not showing up alongside them.

In the meantime, Will and Jade brought Dr. Michael Osterholm on the show in order to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic with a specialist.

The husband and wife were not the only ones who came together for this special episode of the Facebook talk show as their daughter Willow and oldest son, Trey Smith were in attendance as well.

Furthermore, Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, as well as 21 year old son Jaden were not there this time around, pretty much practicing with the rest of the family are preaching on Red Table Talk.

This comes as many doctors are urging people to practice what has been dubbed as ‘social distancing.’

Apparently, Jaden took this decision to skip the show for the sake of his grandmother who is 66 and falls into the category of people at a higher risk.

A few days ago, the New York Times wrote in an article that ‘Medical experts say that if people over 60 are infected, they are more likely to have severe, life-threatening disease, even if their general health is good.’

As a result, Jaden thought it would be better for him not to participate in the family show as to protect is grandmother.

Of course, the rest of the family did not let the virus stop them from making a special edition of the show as to inform the general public as much as possible.

Will even used an analogy to explain why it’s so important to ‘flatten the curve’ by self-quarantining: ‘Imagine that our local hospital can handle 40 respiratory patients at one time. And under normal circumstances, 40 respiratory patients, for that hospital, is a lot. You know, they’ll be at 12 or 15, so they can handle it. The way the virus is moving and the reason why we need to practice social distancing and the idea of flattening the curve is if 50 people show up at that hospital at one time, to get 40 beds, right, now you have 10 people in critical condition that aren’t going to get help.’

‘And your mortality rate shoots through the roof. That’s the idea of overwhelming the system. So there is a certain amount of people that we can handle nationally to come in with critical respiratory issues at one moment,’ the actor went on to explain.



Post Views:

0





