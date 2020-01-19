will-smith-and-his-guns-in-bad-boys-3-have-raked-in-millions-and-proved-we’re-way-too-predictable

So, it seems everyone is just so amped on Will Smith and the Bad Boys sequel we forgot we owned brains. Guns. Explosions. Buddy-comedy. Sign us up, right?

Its successful opening weekend at the box office has proven we’re evidently keener on seeing Will Smith in another peak Will Smith-role than gawk at anything new and fresh on the big screen.

The latest in the Bad Boys franchise – the reboot that no one really asked for, admit it – opened over the weekend and scooped up a literal fountain of money by tracking towards a $70million (£53m) opening in its first few days in cinema.

Wow. Really? We’re just soooo predictable, aren’t we?

According to Variety, early projections of the takings of 3,740 venues in North America over the four-day holiday weekend showed it was nearly double pre-release forecasts.

Even though it had every reason to fail, being a reboot, fans received it with open arms by flocking to the cinema, only adding more fuel to the idea reunions are a sure way to make big bucks with small ideas.

I can hear the salivating licks of film executives in Hollywood from here, as they moisten their chequebooks with a fresh pitch for another reboot. Or a deal for 43 more Fast & Furious films.

Because why have one when you can release indefinite installments of the exact. Same. Thing. C’mon guys, this is just lazy now.

I’m a fan of Will Smith (and, well, I guess everyone else is, too) but I had no idea people were still so eager to hitch their wagon and wallets to yet another reboot that is but a drop in the ocean of saturated action movies you’ve most definitely seen before.

It might have an injection of heart between Smith and Lawrence’s characters to justify its existence, but at heart it’s another high-octane speed fest.

It offers us nothing new, but apparently we don’t want anything new. Just serve us up the same luke-warm, coagulating action romp with an ascending number on the end and we’ll gobble it up.

And as a result – or maybe for this exact reason – filmmakers aren’t keen on taking a risk to try something novel.

Remember when they did?

Compare Bad Boys’ stellar opening to that of Cats – poor Cats, the incredibly polarising film I really thought would succeed. It was the little kitten that could…until it was let down by dodgy CGI and general feelings of awkwardness that really should have worked in its favour.

But it didn’t. It really, really didn’t. People are voting with their wallets and they evidently want less fluff, more fire.

People didn’t care to see what Taylor Swift as a cat – or Idris Elba, James Corden…literally so many famous people – looked like on the big screen. And they really didn’t respond well when editors left in Dame Judi Dench’s ACTUAL HUMAN HAND in a scene.

The film, which is based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name, only managed to gross $6.5m (£5m) in the United States on its opening weekend against its $95m (£73m) budget, and has notably received scathing reviews from critics, who criticised the film’s plot and use of ‘digital fur technology’.

But guns? Will Smith running around in some sort of law enforcement job, saving the world once again?! More explosions for the Michael Bay in us all? Just shut up and take our money!

There’s already a bloody fourth one on the way. Can we please let our cinema nachos settle first?

All this success for yet another tired franchise can’t help but make me feel a little sad for original stories that won’t get told when reboots – no matter the story – do so wildly well and will always take precedence.

Some may say Cats was let down by its ‘terrifying’ trailer, but you can hardly argue the first snippet of Bad Boys was anything to ring home about and shout about what it will bring to theatres. Martin Scorsese may go on about Avengers – I’d love to know his thoughts about Bad Boys.

Still, when tickets are up for grabs there’s just something about two lads, a drug cartel, a tech-genius femme with a weird streak in her hair (Vanessa Hudgens fills that role) that has us fawning time and time again.

We can complain all day we’re missing out on original, titillating, meaningful stories being told in the cinemas but so long as we’re drooling over these tiresome reboots we better get used to seeing more of them.

Anyway, the next Ghostbusters looks good, right?

Bad Boys 3 (and Cats) is in cinemas now.





