will-smith-and-his-family-have-an-emergency-meeting-at-the-red-table-talk-to-address-the-coronavirus-global-crisis

Will Smith and his family have gathered at the Red Table Talk to address the most severe issue on the planet these days – the coronavirus pandemic. Check out what they have to say about it in the video below.

People are not taking the issue too seriously by now which can cause a lot of damage at a global scale.

There are still people who believe that this is a massive lie fabricated by the governments or media and they are not taking precautions. Such ignorance is not bliss in this case, for sure.

The Smith family tells everyone why social distancing is important in a time like this.

Someone said: ‘It’s sad that this man had to really explain this!’

Another follower posted this: ‘And in my state, they will not test you for the virus unless you have extreme symptoms. It’s not so much about the virus as it is about a LACK of resources. Please take this seriously.’

One other commenter wrote: ‘They rich so they can just separate each other by going different parts of the mansion.’

Someone else posted: ‘I’m sick of this show after how she talked to snoop dog. 🙄’

More and more people are getting infected and celebrities are not an exception. As you know by now, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, have left an Australian hospital after the couple tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

He told his fans that he’d keep them updated and this is just one of the messages that he shared on his social media account:

‘Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.’

Please, take this global issue as seriously as possible and stay safe.



