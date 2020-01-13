will-smith-admits-he-was-‘jealous’-of-jada-pinkett-and-tupac’s-close-relationship

Will Smith looks back on his tension with Tupac Shakur with ‘regret’ as he admits to being ‘jealous’ of the late rapper’s close friendship with his wife Jada Pinkett.

Red Table Talks host Jada was best friends with Tupac, who was shot and killed in 1996, after growing up together through high school in Baltimore.

While they were close, Tupac and Jada never officially dated and she went on to marry Fresh Prince Of Bel Air star Will in 1997.

But Will, 51, admits he ‘couldn’t handle’ their close friendship and even went as far as refusing to speak to Tupac whenever he was around.

When asked by The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God if he ever felt ‘jealous’ of the California Love rapper, Will replied: ‘Fk yeah, and that was in the early days.’

He continued honestly: ‘That was a big regret for me too because I could never open up to interact with ‘Pac. We had a little bit of a thing because they grew up together and they loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship.’

Will says he knew there was nothing romantic about Jada and Tupac’s bond and now has an understanding of their relationship that many partners would struggle with.

‘Pac had a little thing on that but she just loved him,’ he admits.

‘He was the image of perfection but she was with the Fresh Prince.’

Talk about confidence, Will.

Revealing the extent of the tension between them, Will recalled: ‘We were in the room together a couple of times and couldn’t speak to him.

‘He wasn’t going to speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him.’

The Aladdin actor went on to recall how Jada used to encourage her two favourite men to hang out together as she saw similarities in their personalities.

However, Will wasn’t having any of it and he now says: ‘That was a huge regret of mine and I couldn’t handle it. I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was ‘Pac.

‘I was deeply insecure and wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship.’

Hindsight is 20/20, as they say.

Jada, 48, has always spoken fondly of Tupac and recently admitted she ‘dreams’ of him appearing as a guest on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talks.

The Gotham actress told Metro.co.uk last summer: ‘If ‘Pac was still alive, we would probably talk about everything.

‘He would probably live on that show. I know him. He would be like, “Yo, we gotta talk about this, this week, did you see what happened? We gotta go to Sweden, did you see A$AP [Rocky]? They got him all locked up, we got to go”.’

She then joked: ‘I’d probably have to do a Red Table Talk specifically for ‘Pac.

‘I would have done that with him because he would have just been so great for something like that. So maybe we would do the Red Table and the Blue Table for him. I would probably have created a table for ‘Pac on his own. For sure.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Will Smith convinced himself he’d be better than Tom Cruise at stunts – and is quickly mistaken

MORE: Will Smith gives shout out to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and wife Jada as he raps life story





