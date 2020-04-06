will-season-17-be-the-last-for-grey’s-anatomy?-release-date,-cast,-and-expected-story-plot

We are so used to watching Grey’s Anatomy that Thursdays seem to be for it! The show focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending doctors, as they develop into seasoned doctors while trying to maintain personal lives and relationship. The main character is Dr. Meredith Grey who has a famous surgeon for a father and is always trying to live upto his expectations. The show is written by Shondha Rimes and has always been applauded for the diverse range of characters that it deals with. Along with diversity of the most refreshing is the writing of female characters in he show. It has a lot of females that are someone to look upto. With the season 16 that is yet not over, the next season is already in talks. Let us take a look at what we know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 17.

When Grey’s was renewed, Pompeo renewed her contract through 2021, and being that Shonda Rhimes has said in the past that the show will not happen if she is not on board, it’s a given that she’ll be there for season 17. This is a given fact because what will Grey’s Anatomy be without Meredith Grey!The bummer, though, is that Meredith won’t have Alex in the hospital to support her. Justin Chambers has decided that he will leave the show and no longer play our beloved character Alex, he is still get some sort of send-off this season, we do not know what or how this will be managed. Fingers crossed.

And yes this season seems to be the last one yet. We know that this is said always but this time Pompeo herself did not talk much about what would happen in regards to the show, but she sure talked about the ending being very important.