will-sanjay-dutt-speak-in-kannada-in-kgf-2?-here-is-what-yash-says

Russia is building its own internet













Sanjay Dutt’s presence in multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2 has made the movie bigger and better. The expectations have also increased as the Bollywood actor will be doing the role of Adheera, the antagonist, in the Yash-starrer mega-budget flick.

Sanjay Dutt and Yash.PR Handout

Sanjay Dutt’s fans and Sandalwood cine-goers wanted to know from the KGF team since the formal announcement is whether he will dub his voice in Kannada language in which the film is originally made. Now, the film’s hero Yash has spoken about the issue.

Sanjay Dutt Interested, but…

In an interview, Yash said, “If we comes out well, his voice will be used. Every artist wishes to lend his voice to the roles that the person enacts, but a language is not just a voice and there are so many aspects into it. Personally, I do not think an actor could dub his voice for his character in all the languages,” Rocky Bhai said.

“Today, we have to observe what is happening in world cinema. For an example, Disney (Studio) dubs their films in 45 languages. Can the actors acted in the film lend their voices for all the languages?” he questions. Yash says that the dubbing should serve its purpose and entertain the audience.

KGF 2 poster featuring Rocking Star YashTwitter

Command Over Language is Important

“Only if I, as an actor, have command over the language, I should dub. If I say something it should be good for ears. However, we have not taken any decision yet on Sanjay Dutt dubbing his voice in Kannada. We will only have clarity once we wrap up the shooting,” he explains.

Talking about KGF 2, the Rocking Star claims that the team has wrapped up over 60 percent of the shoot and the entire filming will be wrapped up soon. He also stated that the second part of the Prashanth Neel-directorial is much bigger in terms of budget.

The movie, funded by Hombale Films, is likely to hit the screens in June.

How did Sanjay Dutt react to KGF: Chapter 1? Yash has spoken about it in his previous interview which you can read by following this link.