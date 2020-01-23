will-not-be-making-bollywood-films,-says-mahesh-babu

Mahesh Babu at pre-release event of Sarileru Nekevaru.PR Handout

Actor Mahesh Babu is basking on the success of his latest film Sarileru Nekevaru, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi. With Rashmika Mandanna, Vijaayshanti, Sangeetha, Bandla Ganesh and others in key roles, the film which released on the Sankranti eve is doing really well at the box office.

Success celebrations of the film are going on at a huge scale and the makers, as part of the celebrations, the team of the film, Mahesh Babu, Vijayahsanti and Anil Ravipudi have met the soldiers of the country and had a candid conversation with them. The soldiers, and the team of the film, spoke about the importance of soldiers and also, they had a one on one with each other.

Mahesh Babu and Vijayshanti in Sarileru Nekevaru.Twitter

As a part of this conversation, one of the soldiers had asked Mahesh Babu when they would get to see him in a Bollywood movie and the actor said, “I will never make a film in any other language. I am not interested in Bollywood or Hollywood. Even when I am 100 years old, I will be making Telugu films only. I am a Telugu speaking person and I love Telugu cinema. So all I want to do is make Telugu films.”

Earlier too, there have been a lot of rumours that Mahesh will be making his Bollywood debut. Many times, the actor chose not to answer questions related to his Bollywood and Hollywood projects. But finally, he chose to answer and give a clarity that he won’t be doing films in other languages. So this gives a clarity to all those filmmakers who are planning to make films with him in other languages.