Will NCIS Be Renewed for Season 18 or Canceled?

NCIS is about to wrap its 17th season on CBS — a testament to the enduring allure of the police action procedural. Running since 2003, NCIS has, as fans know, bred two spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, each of them success stories in their own rite. Of course, ratings are typically the strongest indication that a show will be renewed for an additional season, and judging by a year-over-year comparison, NCIS’ ratings seem to have taken a slight tumble when compared to around this time last year. In 2019, when decisions about renewals were beginning to trickle out, NCIS averaged about 16 million viewers, according to Deadline, while this season’s average lands at about 11.5 million. Additionally, like almost every other scripted live action show on TV, NCIS saw its production schedule interrupted by coronavirus, meaning fans may not get all the closure they desire for Season 17 storylines could remain unfinished. Are NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans Renewed at CBS?

Still, there’s little reason to worry: several signs point to the Mark Harmon-led juggernaut to return once more for the 2020-21 season. Harmon signed a new agreement to stay on the show just last year, signaling a commitment to CBS Studios and the show. And NCIS remains a top performer week after week — very often placing first in its time slot — and it’s a tried and true performer in syndication. It’s a reliable hit for audiences overseas too, making it an easy win for CBS. When it comes to NCIS, that old saying definitely holds true: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. So count on seeing Gibbs and company for at least one more season, if not many more. Mark Harmon, NCISPhoto: Monty Brinton, CBS

