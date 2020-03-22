will-natalie-portman-go-from-mcu-hero-to-dceu-villain?

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster appears in the first and second Thor installments, before seemingly bidding the franchise farewell forever. She was nowhere to be found in Ragnarok, and the actress failed to show face in any of the proceeding major mash-ups. Yet, as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know, she will return to the MCU to play Jane Foster once again, and she will pick up the hammer as Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder.

Director Taika Waititi has since confirmed that Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder will be the primary character — following rumors that Natalie Portman’s Jane would take center stage in the upcoming installment. However, it goes without saying that this will likely be Hemsworth’s last turn as the God of Thunder (sparing What If…?) and that Portman will go on to carry the hammer, literally and metaphorically, moving forward.

Portman’s Jane will likely face off against some villains all by her lonesome before Captain Marvel recruits the intelligent butt-kicker for her all-female Avengers team, the A-Force. However, it may only be a matter of time until the actress tries villainy on for size — joining the rival superhero landscape — to play a bad girl in one of, if the not the most successful DCEU franchises.

Will Natalie Portman come up against Wonder Woman?

According to We Got This Covered (WGTC), Warner Bros. is eyeing Natalie Portman for a villain role in Wonder Woman 3, which, considering Wonder Woman: 1984 has yet to hit cinemas, is still quite some time away.

We Got This Covered — relying on the same sources who knew Viola Davis would return as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad and that Diana Would boast her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman: 1984 — stated that Portman is on the top of the studio’s list for the primary antagonist.

Natalie Portman is one of the names that has come up in discussion concerning the mystical sorceress, Circle. So, who is Circle and would Natalie Portman be willing to jump from one major franchise to another, specifically the MCU’s greatest competitor?

Who is DC Comics’ Circle: Is Natalie Portman a fit?

Circle is based on the Greek mythological figure of the same name who is known for capturing and imprisoning Odysseus in Homer’s Odyssey. She is a wicked sorceress and one of Wonder Woman’s recurring adversaries. While Circle has seen several comic book depictions — with a new hair color coming to define her look every so often — a few traits remain consistent.

Circle is always an immortal and physically stunning woman with a powerful command over sorcery and a knack for turning people into a various array of animals. She also delights a little bit too much in humiliation, which could make for an interesting villain choice in the DCEU, as an over-the-top bad girl may be what the Wonder Woman world needs moving forward.

DC seems to think that Natalie Portman is the perfect fit, and considering her past roles — notably Black Swan — darkness is not something the actress shies away from. However, whether she would want to join another franchise remains unknown, as she has not always spoken favorably of such films.