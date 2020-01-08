will-narendra-modi-replace-deepika-with-kangana-as-ambassador-of-bharat-ki-laxmi?

Deepika and Karan teamed up for a new project













Many people across the country are upset with Deepika Padukone showing solidarity with the JNU students. Some of them requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace her with Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of Bharat Ki Laxmi (Lakshmi) scheme.

Deepika Padukone was in Delhi to promote her film Chhapaak when she visited Sabarmati T-Point in the Jawaharlal Nehru University to show her solidarity with the students. But her support immediately picked up the fire with many starting debating about it. Within no time, hashtags like #boycottchhapaak, #IsupportDeepika #IstandbyDeepika started trending and creating ripples on social media.

PM Modi’s new initiative Bharat Ki Laxmi

It is known that PM Narendra Modi had talked about his new initiative Bharat Ki Laxmi in his radio program – Mann Ki Baat in September 2019. He chose Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu as a brand ambassador this movement. The two are most popular women, which stand inspiration to millions across the country.

Deepika Padukone shows her soliderity with JNU students’ protestTwitter

Now, a section of right-wing people, who were very furious with Deepika Padukone, is making a crazy urge to Narendra Modi. They said that the actress stands with antinationalist Kanhaiya Kumar. She should be immediately removed as the ambassador of Bharat Ki Laxmi, as she does not deserve it. They requested the Prime Minister to replace her with Kangana Ranaut, who is a perfect match for it.

दीक्षा पाण्डेय @Dikshapandey22

Last Night #DeepikaPadukone stand with Antinationalist Kanhaiya in JNU Deepika is the Brand Ambassador Of Bharat Ki Laxmi Program I request to @narendramodi instead of Deepika please make Kangana Ranaut to the brand ambassador of Bharat ki Lakshmi program #boycottchhapaak

Deepika Padukone at JNUTwitter

Antima @Antima16446730

#boycottchhapaak Last Night #DeepikaPadukone stand with Antinationalist Kanhaiya in JNU Deepika is the Brand Ambassador Of Bharat Ki Laxmi Program I request to @narendramodi instead of Deepika please make Kangana Ranaut to the brand ambassador of Bharat ki Lakshmi program

Gaurav@jha @Gauravj00539264

This is very right suggestion for making kangana as brand ambassador of bharat ki lakshmi program #Bycott_Chhapaak

sameer @iam_smirza

Dear sir @narendramodi Deepika Padukone should be removed from Bharat ki Lakshmi and Kangana Ranaut should be replaced. Thank you

ANAND KUMAR PATHAK @pathakanand76

@narendramodi dear sir kindly request you to kangana is the best person for bharat ki laxmi program brand ambassador please help hindu as Hindu

Ashwani @Ashuu22

Bharat ki laxmi???? Dimag he ki nahi?? What actually she did for our country for this tag?? She will see our love to Nation now.

But the left-wing people called their act as hypocrisy. They said Narendra Modi himself praised Deepika Padukone, but now his followers are degrading and trolling the actress. A netizen named Ramakanta Das tweeted, “Deepika once hailed by PM as epitome of #BharatKiLaxmi is now being labelled by “Bhakts” as Bharat Birodhi, Tukde tukde gang supporter and anti-national… Hypocrisy at its peak.”