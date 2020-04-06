will-“money-heist-season-4”-be-postponed-to-a-new-date,-or-it’s-as-per-schedule???

‘Money Heist,’ which is also known as ‘La Casa De Papel,’ is a quite popular series of worldwide. Till now, we have its three seasons, which are running on the top row of its original network Netflix. This Spanish series has attained success in all three seasons with great success. It has gained a huge fanbase. All the fans eagerly wait for its return with a new season with great excitement.So, here we come with extremely good information for all the followers of the respective series. The series is returning with its fourth season with an amazing story again. Season 4 of ‘Money Heist’ will soon stream on the screens.Earlier it was confirmed by Netflix that season four of ‘Money Heist’ would be in the air on 4 April 2020. But reports claim that the season 4 of respective series might have been pushed back. It is because of the circumstances created by the Corona Virus. However, we could hope that the series will soon release in the current year 2020.The trailer of the respective series is out and is now available on You-tube. So, we could expect something good from season four by having an eye on its trailer.Well, we don’t have any confirmed information about the cast of season 4 of the respective series ‘ Money Heist.’ But on having an eye on the trailer of season 4, we can see that some characters from previous seasons are also there in season 4.The story of the respective series revolves around a group of unique robbers names after different cities of the globe.Seeking from the information, it has come to know that the series was earlier a limited edition, which has only two seasons. However, Netflix extended it. Also, it has come to know that the series is one of the most-watched series on Netflix.So, let’s wait for the upcoming season 4 to watch a big blockbuster.