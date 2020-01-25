Will Mellor confirms Two Pints of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps reunion with Ralf Little – and fans have gone into meltdown

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Will Mellor has confirmed a Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps reunion with Ralf Little – and we are so here for it.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers the star who played Jonny in the hit BBC show exclaimed: ‘I’m just on my way to start shooting a new project with Ralf Little, it’s called Two Pints with Will and Ralf.

‘It’s set in a pub, me and Ralf having a couple of pints, like Gaz and Jonny, talking about all sorts from the old days to any kind of pub banter.

‘Putting the world to rights in our own way, playing a few silly games. You’re going to be seeing it soon.

‘Hopefully, we’re going to be having guests on, music, all sorts of stuff but today’s the first day.

‘So Two Pints with Will and Ralf coming soon, hope you enjoy it.’

And fans quickly responded to the actor’s news with many exclaiming ‘I can’t wait’ (well neither can we).

One commented: ‘This is going to be good’.

Another just said: ‘YESSSSSSSS’

One added: ‘About time’.

Well, we couldn’t agree more.

Earlier this year Will confirmed the news of a Two Pints remake after being inundated with requests.

The 43-year-old decided to set the record straight – and it looks as though he’s giving the people what they want.

In a video to his 86,000 Instagram followers, the actor said: ‘Alright people, sorry I have not been on for a while, I have been waiting for something to tell you, some news, you know what I mean?’

Teasing his fans from behind the wheel of his car, Will continued: ‘Recently, since Two Pints came back, it is on at 11 o’clock every night on Gold, they are showing every episode, people have been messaging me about how much they miss the show and how much it was part of their growing up.

‘Saying ‘”please bring it back for a special or do something”.’

He smirked: ‘Well, I have been listening and reading your messages and I think we are going to get a Two Pints special off the ground.

‘I spoke to Susan Nickson (the show’s creator) and we are hopefully going to try and get a Two Pints special going.’

All 79 episodes of the series, which aired between 2001 and 2011, are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.





