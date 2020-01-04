will-implement-delhi-government’s-initiatives-in-jharkhand:-hemant-soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today said he was impressed with Delhi state government’s initiatives in education and health sectors and was inspired to implement similar programmes in his state.

Mr Soren met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Friday and discussed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s initiatives.

“It was a pleasure to meet Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, and extend warm wishes from Jharkhand. We also discussed about the stellar public education and health initiatives undertaken by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Inspired to implement similar initiatives in Jharkhand,” Mr Soren wrote on Twitter.

Mr Soren was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on December 29.