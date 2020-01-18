Will.i.am breaks down in tears on The Voice as he opens up about his absent father: ‘My mom is my dad’

Will.i.am struggles to hold back the tears on Saturday night’s The Voice as he reveals to his fellow judges that ‘my mom is my dad’.

The Black Eyed Peas singer got choked up following a performance from a 17-year-old student from Jamaica, who wants to pursue music to give his ‘family a better life’.

Will has previously revealed that he has never met his father William Adams and that his mum Debra brought him up.

He exclaimed: ‘When your dad came out I kind of teared up you know because some people don’t have dads and my mom is my dad and my big brother is my dad.

‘I felt the emotion and I like what you did to the song I liked the twist you put on it, you’re awesome bro.’

He continued to talk about what it was like for him growing up.

He commented: ‘I was 16-year-old and I was living in the projects I remember looking at my mom and saying “mom I’m going to buy you a house one day” and she says “boy don’t make promises you can’t keep”.

‘And it’s crazy that a 16-year-old boy can think like that and I remember asking her for money for school and she said ‘I ain’t got no money’.

In a previous interview, The Voice judge revealed his absent father fuelled him to reach international stardom.

Never chanced with meeting his father face-to-face, Will told the Radio Times: ‘I had this conversation with my mom. It was like a Darth Vader moment. I was talking about him, and she said, “I am your daddy.”’

Explaining the heart-to-heart, he added: ‘She said, “Willy, let me ask you something. When it was raining that day and I put an umbrella over your head, were you upset that I didn’t let you get wet? When it was cold and I put a jacket over you, were you upset that I didn’t let your skin get cold? So don’t be upset I protected you from things… and as a matter of fact, I am your dad.”’

The Scream & Shout singer took his mother’s word for it and resisted ever trying to track down his father.

‘No. Why? For what? My mom is my freakin’ dad,’ he said.

The Voice airs on Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV.





