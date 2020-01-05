will-hit-iran-“harder-than-ever”-if-it-attacks-us,-warns-trump

Tensions between US and Iran have heightened after top general Qasem Soleimani’s death.

Washington:

President Donald Trump warned Saturday night that the United States would hit Iran harder than ever before if Tehran retaliates to the assassination of one of its top generals.

He tweeted: “If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!”

Trump followed up with another tweet, saying the US would use its “brand new beautiful” military equipment “without hesitation” if the Iranians retaliate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)