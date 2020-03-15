Will Harold and Kumar 4 Happen? Kal Penn Wants It to Go Straight to Streaming

Kal Penn has established a long and successful career in films, movies, education, and politics. But perhaps his most memorable work was as one of the leads in the stoner comedy series Harold and Kumar. Recently, Penn spoke about a possible Harold and Kumar 4 to continue the franchise.

“I feel like it’s gotta be a streamer because people just love watching [these movies] in the comfort of their own home on a Friday night at 2 a.m., which is more streaming ‘binge-able’ than it is going to the theater.”

The Harold and Kumar series followed the journey of two stoner friends, slacker Kumar Patel and the uptight Harold Lee, played by Kal Penn and John Cho, whose simple quests to go out to eat at a White Castle, or get a Christmas tree quickly snowball into outrageous journeys where they met a host of zany characters, causing plenty of destruction and confusion in their wake.

The movies were memorable for their unique brand of stoner/racial humor, the fact that the two leads belonged to minority groups but without the usual stereotypes attached to Koreans and Indians, and the unexpected faces that popped up in those movies. Most notably, Neil Patrick Harris cameos in the series as a drugged-out horndog, and it was this performance that got him the role of Barney in How I Met Your Mother.

While the franchise made healthy profits, it was never a giant money-spinner, so Penn’s statement about a possible fourth movie finding a home on a streaming service makes sense. But for the 42-year-old actor, making the movie would need the cooperation of the franchise’s entire original team, which can be tricky.

“We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time. Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg – who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise – we all would love to do one. I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing.”

Since leaving Harold and Kumar, both lead actors have had busy careers in other movies and shows, so it is understandable that they would struggle to find the time to go back to a series that has largely passed out of the minds of the general audiences.

Still, there is a devoted fanbase for the films that would love to see a fourth adventure featuring Harold and Kumar. And Penn is right alongside those fans in rooting for the film seeing the light of day soon.

“We keep talking about it and are hoping in the next year or so to be able to find a good home. So, if anyone’s reading this and wants it, let us know.”

Knowing how heavily streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ rely on nostalgia to draw in fans, it feels like only a matter of time until the series is picked up for a revival online, and viewers will once again get to join the stoner duo on another hilarious adventure across the world. This news originated at Variety.

