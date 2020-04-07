will-“fantastic-beasts”-reach-out-to-your-fans-heart-this-time-with-its-“third-chapter”???-the-updates-are-here!!!

The first two parts of Fantastic Beasts reached the theatres but was never able to reach the heart of the viewers. It got worse reviews and box office results.Still, Warner Bros is up to make the third part of Fantastic Beasts with confidence.David Yates, the director of the previous two parts of Fantastic Beasts, will be directing the upcoming third installment of the franchise.So, when will the release be? What will be the plot? Who will be in the cast? Here are the answers to those questions!The actual date of the release was in November 2020. But it was postponed due to the delay of script alternation and coronaviruses. But as of now, the third part of the movie is set to release on November 12, 2020.The third installment of the franchise involves the all previous leading actors in their respective roles.We won’t be seeing Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange anymore as she was killed at the end of the last part.The plot will be set in Rio De Janerio, Brazil. The show starts during the 1930s. It will be a continuation of the previous film. The last part ended with the killing of Leta Lestrange by Grindelwald.It’s a sure thing that we will witness more connection between Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. In the previous films, we have seen Albus Dumbledore and Leta Lestrange, who represent Bellatrix Lestrange.There is not much information regarding the plot. But we can expect that this won’t be a disappointing one compared to the other two films.