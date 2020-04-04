will-“designated-survivor”-be-renewed-for-season-4-when-the-ratings-and-makers-are-not-in-favor???

American Netflix series Designated Survivor is a Political and Conspiracy thriller and a Political drama. The show is created by David Guggenheim. Jon Harmon Feldman is the showrunner of the show for the second half of the season. Neal Baer served as the series showrunner of the third season.The first two seasons were aired on ABC in America. Netflix streamed the series worldwide and picked up the series for the third season, which aired on June 7, 2019.On July 24, 2019, Netflix declared that they would not renew the series for a fourth season, stating that the third season made for a satisfying final season.“We are proud to have offered fans the third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come,” it said in a statement.

“We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication, and unforgettable performance as President Kirkman.“We’re also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Bear for his guiding vision and a steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood, and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season.”One of the reasons for the cancellation is that the contracts of the cast were different from Television to Netflix. Many of the cast was not confirmed for the show, so they took other jobs.The ratings of the show also declined. The first season of the show received lots of appraisal and love from the audience and the critics. There was a sudden drop in the second and third seasons. Rotten Tomatoes gave Season 1 an approval rating of 87% whereas Season 2 of the series holds an approval rating of 60% followed by season 3 of the series holds an approval rating of 67%