Will Count Dracula Resurrect ? Dracula Season 2- Cast, Plot, Release Date.

The first three episodes of Dracula aired over three consecutive nights starting on New Year’s Day. The series that revolves around the life of Count Dracula and talks about whether his immortality is a curse or boon for him. The story starts with Count completing a 123-year sleep at the bottom of the ocean as he rises from his coffin and steps onto the shores of modern England.Count attempts to move from Transylvania to England so that he can continue his search for a way to spread the curse and find new blood. A battle commences between Dracula and a group of people led by Van Helsing.

There has been no official announcement by BBC about season two, but the creator of the series gave away the possibility of a second season happening in a recent interview implying on resurrection. Steven Moffat also spoke about the future episodes stating that The Dark Compass may have served as a fitting end to the series. But what would the plot be for season 2? Will they resurrect? Will the story show a different angle? Will it try to capture the earlier childhood of Count Dracula? The possibilities are endless and the show can choose to go in any of these directions or choose to do something different altogether.

If the writers do decide to bring Dracula back then there is no one else that would play the role but Claes Bang who has become a favorite already. Dolly Wells too might make an appearance as a different character this time as the whole family resemblance thing has been well established in the Van Helsings. This time around we are not sure whether John Heffernan will get to reappear on the show. It is very difficult to comment about the return of the show right now, until then let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope for a second season soon.