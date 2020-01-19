will-continue-to-control-delhi-schools’-fees,-says-arvind-kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says no private school will be allowed to hike fee arbitrarily.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government will continue to control the school fee like they did in the last five years, if re-elected.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said as long as there is an “honest government” in Delhi, the parents need not to worry about school fee.

“No private school in Delhi will be allowed to hike fee arbitrarily. Like the last five years, we will continue to control the fees,” he said.

The Kejriwal government, after being elected in 2015, has not allowed private schools to arbitrarily hike the fees and have even forced the school to return the fee, if the government found irregularities in the increase.

The ruling AAP is seeking re-election in next month’s polls after recording a massive win in 2015 elections; the party won 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in power between 1998 and 2013, drawing a blank.

Delhi assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 8 while votes will be counted on February 11.