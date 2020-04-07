will-british-dancing-series-strictly-come-dancing-face-delay-due-to-the-outbreak-of-covid-19?-read-all-details-here.

It seems like the BBC network is trying their level best to make the dancing show Strictly Come Dancing come back later this year. Fans are, however, not sure how far will the network succeed in making that happen. Let us look into the details.

Will Strictly Come Dancing Start At The Expected Schedule?

The BBC’s Controller of Programming Dan McGolpin has issued a statement saying that while the whole nation is in a lockdown situation still the network of trying to do everything to get the show on air.

Although the dancing show normally comes around the month of August or September when the celebrity line ups are revealed. After kickstarting the show in October it usually goes on till December. So Dan is hopeful.that the procedure will have the normal schedule once this health crisis subsides soon enough. Take a look at the Twitter post that the page posted .

The BBC’s Controller of Programming Dan McGolpin @dnmcg tells @EmmaBullimore he is hopeful that @bbcstrictly will be on our TV screens later in the year, providing it is safe to produce the show after the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jkX5IK70Jp — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) April 4, 2020

The Network Is Trying Their Level Best To Start Production At The Usual Month As Expected.

Moreover, even pro-dancer Anton Du Beke recently talked about the future of the show. It seems like Dan even Anton is pretty keen to get back on the dance floor. We need to keep our fingers crossed so that the show does start at the expected time.

With the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, several production houses have halted their shows and films. Even liveshows are all not continuing any line auditions as well. These shows include America Got Talent and The Voice as well. While it is difficult to predict when will these shows start once again as the whole scenario depends on the ongoing health crisis and when things will be back to normal as usual.