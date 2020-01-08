will-bong-joon-ho’s-‘parasite’-be-on-netflix?

Parasite – Picture: CJ Entertainment

Parasite is one of the biggest movies to ever come out of South Korea. Given Netflix’s huge catalog of South Korean TV series and movies, will Parasite follow in joining Netflix? Let’s take a look.

Although it’s best to know as little as possible going into Parasite, what you can know is that it’s based on an unemployed family that entangles themselves into another, richer, family’s lives. It quickly mutates into a different type of film partway through. Avoid spoiler though!

The movie looks to storm all of the awards ceremonies throughout 2020. It also scooped up South Korea’s first-ever Golden Globe award when it won the best foreign film.

Parasite (South Korea) – Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rRSi89ZJBH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Will Parasite come to Netflix?

Unfortunately, no streaming plans for Parasite have been announced of yet. We do know, however, that the movie plans to stream on video-on-demand services from January 14th, 2020. We also know that the movie is getting a select theatre run from February 2020.

Usually, the distributor sells the show to streaming platforms. In the case of Parasite, it’s distributed by a Korean company called CJ Entertainment. While some of their movies are available on Netflix in South Korea such as The Truth Beneath (2016) and The Princess and the Matchmaker (2018), we were unable to find any of their titles available on Netflix outside of that region.

In the case of Parasite, we can envision the title coming to a streaming service in late 2020 but it’ll be sold individually. Given the awards, the movie has picked up, expect it to be highly sought after.

That’s obviously disappointing news but until we get more news, that’s all we know for now.

Before we depart, we thought we’d mention that Bong Joon-ho has worked with Netflix previously. As you may be aware, he wrote and directed the stunning 2017 movie Okja. The movie much like Parasite was an awards magnet and is still regarded as one of the best Netflix Original movies on Netflix (it ranks #5 in our list).

In addition, if you’re a fan of South Korean entertainment in general, don’t miss our 2020 preview of the year where we preview all the upcoming K-Dramas.

Do you want to see Parasite join Netflix? Let us know in the comments.