will-amber-heard-personal-life-adversely-affect-her-profession-life?-what-is-the-future-of-the-actor-in-aquaman-franchise?

The news is buzzing in Hollywood that Amber Heard is going to be sacked from film Aquaman 2 and also from other projects in the channel.

It is being rumored that she has been fired from the Aquaman franchise after a piece of new evidence has emerged of her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Though nothing has been confirmed by Warner Bros yet, there have been rumors for months now that Warner Bros.Pictures and DC Comics might be forced to fire Amber Heard.

A petition is running on Change.org for Amber Heard to be sacked from Aquaman 2 and leave the DCEU. The reason for this is stated to be the conflict between Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. This petition has now reached over 257K as of now.

Amber Heard has been dealing with extreme criticism since her confession to beating up Johnny Depp in an audio leaked earlier which spread like a wildfire over the internet. According to a report, though the primary evidence is not in favor of Amber, her legal team is trying to get evidence against Johnny Depp which can damage his reputation. Amber is also on the verge of losing her other assignments. Buzz says L’Oréal might also be forced to remove Heard as their spokesperson.

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment have set Aquaman 2’s release date as December 16, 2022. However, the release may be affected if Amber Heard will not be there. But Warner Bros is said to not give much importance to the social media happening. Unless a new actor is announced for the role, it won’t be wise to assume that Amber Heard will be removed from the role of the female protagonist.