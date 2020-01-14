will-air-pollution-caused-by-bushfires-cancel-australian-open?-key-questions-answered-as-smoke-disrupts-qualifiers

Could the tournament be cancelled?

Unlikely, as Melbourne Park boasts three large stadia with roofs and filtered air-conditioning systems. And there are eight indoor courts at the National Tennis Centre on the south-eastern side of the site. If the conditions turn truly apocalyptic, Plan B is to host matches inside, with supplementary events such as the juniors, legends and wheelchairs moved off-site.

Players left ‘gasping for air’ in Australian Open qualifiers

How bad is the air quality?

The air quality index (AQI) – which takes into account factors such as visibility and the concentration of dangerous P2.5 microparticles – climbed above 200 on Tuesday morning, after an easterly wind change, and stayed there for most of the day. This is listed as “hazardous”. According to some measurements, Melbourne’s pollution level was the highest in the world.