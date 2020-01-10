will-‘1917’-be-coming-to-netflix?

1917 – Picture: Universal Pictures

1917 is perhaps the biggest war movie to release since Dunkirk. With Sam Mendes helms the project but will 1917 eventually be streaming on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

With an all-star cast including the likes of Clin Firth, George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Daniel Mays starring, it’s easy to see what this movie is a home run. Set during WW1, two British soldiers are given the task of running a message deep into enemy territory to prevent the mass slaughter of a battalion of men.

The movie has already been sweeping the award shows with it scoring two wins at the recent Golden Globe events.

The movie is in theaters around the world starting January 10th, 2020 although it did get a select cinema screening in December to qualify for awards.

Now let’s take a look at the streaming status of 1917 although we would advise going to see at an IMAX cinema screen if you are able as it’s a visually stunning movie.

Will 1917 be on Netflix in the United States?

We’ll begin with the US as that’s easiest to cover.

In short, Netflix in the United States may eventually get 1917 but it won’t be for many years.

That’s because Universal Pictures (who publishes and distributes the movie) currently has an output deal with HBO which lasts all the way up until 2022. Netflix may gun for the contract when it comes up for renewal, after all, Netflix has lost several big output deals in recent years such as Dreamworks and Disney.

Netflix does get some older Universal titles every now and again and does seem to have an output deal with Universals Home Group division and gets all animated content from Illumination Entertainment.

Will 1917 be on Netflix in other regions?

Sadly, output deals aren’t widely publicized for other regions but we can make guesses based on what regions have received Universal Pictures titles in the past.

Netflix in the United Kingdom seems to get Universal Pictures content on a regular basis. Most recently, they got The Hustle which is distributed by Universal internationally. That movie premiered back in May 2019 and arrived on Netflix in late December 2019. On a similar projection, 1917 would arrive on Netflix in the UK between August and November 2020.

Other Netflix regions such as Netflix Canada and Australia also get Universal Movies a couple of years after premiering. Happy Death Day (2017) for example is streaming on 13 countries Netflix including Israel, India, Hong Kong, Greece, Poland, Thailand, South Africa, and other regions.

That’s all we know so far about the Netflix release schedule for 1917. We’ll be updating this post over the next few years with any further information we get about the streaming schedule for the movie.