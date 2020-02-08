Wilfried Zaha on being fouled: 'Only me, my Crystal Palace team-mates and doctors see my cuts'

Wilfried Zaha has once again called for more protection from match officials but vowed to ‘never stop dribbling’ despite being constantly fouled.

The Crystal Palace star is the second most fouled player in the Premier League, with only Aston Villa captain having been subjected to more.

Zaha acknowledges that his style of play will attract attention. His 192 dribbles this season, a record in the Premier League, is a testament to that.

But the 27-year-old admits that a lack of protection is leaving him increasingly frustrated with the referees.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” he told TalkSPORT. “I end up losing my head because I feel [the officials] are the only ones who can protect me.

“I’m never going to stop dribbling. All I want to do is play football for as long as possible and I may seem like I’m always moaning but only me, my team and my doctors see my cuts at the end of the game.

Wilfried Zaha in action against Southampton Photo: PA

“It’s up to the officials to officiate the games. Last season I had the longest injuries I’ve ever got in both my knees. I don’t want to be sidelined like that.”