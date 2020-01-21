wilfred-ndidi-poised-for-leicester-return-after-miraculously-quick-recovery-from-surgery

Brendan Rodgers has revealed how “colossal player” Wilfred Ndidi is poised to face West Ham, just 13 days after a knee operation.

Ndidi is in line to make a swift return from injury on Wednesday night with Leicester manager Rodgers admitting the Nigeria international’s importance to his Champions League qualification mission cannot be overestimated.

Leicester have not won in the three games Ndidi has missed since he underwent knee surgery after damaging his meniscus in training. The initial diagnosis was that the 23-year-old could miss up to six weeks.

But the defensive midfielder has made an excellent recovery and is likely to be included in the squad to face West Ham.

Rodgers said: “He is so valuable to us and if we had been playing an FA Cup final a few days ago, he would probably have played. “He’s made an incredible recovery and he’s just a machine, a real colossal player. There will have been other players who unfortunately, genetically, won’t have got through it and had other issues.

“He gives a lot of the talent in the team that chance to express himself because of the ground that he covers. He’s like having two players.”