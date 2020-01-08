wiley-threatens-to-‘rip-the-weave-off-stormzy’s-mum’s-head’-on-new-diss-track-as-feud-steps-up-a-notch

It’s only 8 January and we’re already on round three of the Wiley v Stormzy diss track battle.

God help us.

First came Wiley’s song Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send), which accused him of being ‘worse than Ed Sheeran’ and not caring about grime music.

Then Stormzy hit back with Disappointed, in which the 26-year-old rapped: ‘I came to your show, and moved to your brother in front of your dad/ Your old man just stood there ped / I said pops, why you look so sad? Then you brought me out on stage right after, You fg pk.’

Now, Wiley, 40, has struck back even harder – and dragged Stormzy’s mum into the war.

On Eediyat Skengman 2 (Stormzy Send), the Godfather of Grime – real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr – threatens to rip off Stormzy’s mum’s weave, and Twitter is obviously in meltdown over it.

On the diss track, which begins ‘No disrespect bruv… your mum’s a dhead’, Wiley spits: ‘If I see your mum down Croydon Market, I’m gonna rip that weave off her head.’

Wiley also name-checked Stormzy’s father, who was not present during his childhood, rapping: ‘I’ve done more for you than your dad has.’

And to finish off the trilogy, Wiley then decided to name-drop Stormzy’s ex Maya Jama with the lyric: ‘Go beat your jawns on tour but Michael, Maya’s not yours anymore.’

Oof.

The track, which dropped last night, has definitely stepped the feud up a notch, although many fans reckon Wiley has lost by dragging Stormzy’s mum into it.

wiley’s getting rude uno. imagine being THIS extra for a little bit more clout. just retire smh #WileyvsStormzy — tee (@txnuke17) January 8, 2020

Wiley saying he’ll rip weaves off mothers head’s #WileyvsStormzy pic.twitter.com/VuaLJqHj0m — HUNTAR (@HUNTARmusic) January 8, 2020

Wiley’s mentioned @stormzy mum too many times on this 2nd diss. I just KNOW Stormzy’s gonna destroy him now🗣💀 #WileyvsStormzy #STORMZY — Abs (@abirowensx) January 8, 2020

Wiley lost when he brought Stormzys mum into it. #WileyvsStormzy — Aunt Flo (@TinselPurple) January 8, 2020

Wiley: “Go beat your jawns on tour but Michael Mayas not your girl anymore”#WileyvsStormzy pic.twitter.com/r9tNzJ7j2c — Your favourite Uncle. (@I_Am_Stopper) January 8, 2020

Wiley and Stormzy – real name Michael Omari – have been trading public blows ever since Wiley lashed out over the Vossi Bop star’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

And since then, the pair have been kicking off at each other on Twitter, with Stormzy kicking off the new year by calling the Wearing My Rolex star ‘old and weird’.

For some reason, we can’t see Eediyat Skengman 2 being the end of this beef.





