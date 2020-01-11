wiley-fires-back-at-stormzy,-addresses-“crackhead”-claims-on-‘eediyat-skengman-3’

Wiley has shared ‘Eediyat Skenman 3’, a third diss track aimed at Stormzy where he addresses the ‘Heavy is the Head’ rapper’s claims that he moved his mother out to Cyprus.

The ‘Godfather of Grime’ was expected to respond to Stormzy’s ‘Still Disappointed’ last night (January 9) after the closing lyrics on the ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper’s record challenged Wiley to respond within 24 hours.

“Thought it was love, it was sour on the sly (Yeah)/ You fuckboy, let me know how you wanna die (Uh)/ 24 hours to reply,” he rapped.

Currently only available on Apple Music, ‘Eediyat Skenman 3’ hears Wiley refer to Stormzy as “Chewbacca” while also calling him out for being in the studio with Jay-Z while making Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Take Me Back To London’.

Elsewhere, Wiley addressed Stormzy’s claims that he moved his mother to Cyprus because she feared for her life.

“You man are acting on tracks/ My mum’s in London, that’s facts/ I ain’t gotta go and get her back/ Mikey, I don’t smoke crack,” Wiley raps.

Listen to ‘Eediyat Skengman 3’ below:

The feud between the pair kicked off last week when Wiley attacked Stormzy on Twitter for working with Sheeran.

In turn, Stormzy branded Wiley a “prick”. “OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad,” he said on Twitter last week.

“You are a prick coz you dm me all the time like it’s mad love and we’re brothers and then you come on the internet and act weird and the reason that makes you a prick is because you know I won’t ever say anything on the TL because arguing on the net has never been my style.”

After Wiley said that Stormzy was “worse than Ed Sheeran” on his first ‘Eediyat Skengman’ track, Stormzy branded Wiley a “crackhead cunt” on his track ‘Disappointed’.

Earlier this month, Stormzy likened Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who should “get back to bed.”

The ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper addressed his recent beef with the ‘Godfather of Grime’ during an interview today (January 3) on BBC Radio 1 while discussing achieving the first Number One of the decade (‘Own It’ ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy).