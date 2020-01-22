wiley-begs-stormzy-to-include-him-in-merky-fest-after-claiming-he’d-perform-in-an-’empty-field-to-no-one’

Wiley appears to have changed his tune amid his fierce feud with Stormzy, asking the rapper to include him in Merky Fest.

The Godfather of Grime appears to be offering to play the festival for free amid a barrage of tweets, telling the Lessons rapper: ‘Put me on Merky Fest I don’t even want money I will sing Rolex.’

A fan went on to tweet him lyrics from Stormzy’s diss track Still Disappointed, writing: ‘”Sober’s up and then begs it” @stormzy wasn’t lying,’ while Wiley replied: ‘Was never drink mate [sic].’

‘In this life sometimes you have to jump off the Cliff or Jump in the fire to see what’s Gwarning and that’s the bottom line of this #Tweet.#Risk #Reward #RobinHood,’ the star concluded.

However, it seems like the star also has eyes elsewhere of Merky Fest, which last year took place in Ibiza, claiming earlier on in the day that he’d ‘perform in the middle of a empty field to absolutely nobody.’

Wiley and Stormzy have been at each other’s throats recently following a Twitter spat between the pair.

Wiley dropped the first diss track Eeediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send) in which he called the rapper ‘worse than Ed Sheeran’ and said he didn’t care about grime music culture.

Many weren’t expecting Stormzy to respond but he did with his own dub Disappointed and threatened to ‘bust [Wiley’s] lip’ while also branding him a ‘crackhead ct’.

Wiley, 40, then hit back with the follow-up to Eediyat Skengman saying he’ll rip out Stormzy’s mum’s weave.

Big Mike’s next diss track, Still Disappointed, then featured him making claims that Wiley was forced to move his mum abroad to Cyprus after her house was shot at multiple times.

Still with his mug of tea from the Disappointed video, Stormzy rapped: ‘I’m a real G and your dad’s a witness, boyed your bro and your sister begged it, I told that little bh don’t ask for pictures.

‘Why you like to talk about mums so much? Where’s yours?’

