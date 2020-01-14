wildlife-group-saves-baby-opossum-found-beaten-blind-at-golf-course

January 13, 2020 | 10: 01pm

A South Carolina wildlife rehabilitation group is caring for a baby opossum beaten blind with a golf club last week.

The organization, Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, shared the awful story to their Facebook page last Wednesday, saying the animal found at a Hilton Head Island golf course also suffered a broken jaw.

The opossum, whom the group has since named Scarlett, weighed only two pounds and still had baby teeth when the group took her in.

“We can tell from her wounds that she was beaten with a golf club,” the group said in another Facebook post.

The organization contacted the state Department of Natural Resources, who is looking into the alleged beating, but have so far found no evidence the opossum was attacked by golfers.

“As best we can determine right now, the speculation that the animal may have been hit/injured with a golf club is unverified — we have not been able to locate or speak with anyone claiming to have witnessed this, or having direct knowledge of the incident at this time,” SCDNR spokesman David Lucas told WJCL.

The department, though, is still asking for the public’s help in the case.

“We encourage anyone who has direct knowledge or other relevant information to please come forward…” the group tweeted Sunday.