Wildcats crush Kings in front of empty Sydney arena

A career-best game from forward Nick Kay and another strong finals showing from Bryce Cotton have moved Perth to within one win of a 10th NBL title with a 111-96 away victory over Sydney.

Guard and league MVP Cotton scored 31 points and Boomers forward Kay tallied a personal NBL-best 30, as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the best-of five series on Sunday, with the home team yet to win in the first three games.

Cotton continued his scoring stranglehold this season over the Kings, but Kay proved the long-distance assassin, nailing a career high seven of nine three-point attempts.

A small but vociferous contingent of Perth supporters made their presence felt at Qudos Bank Arena, as for the second-straight game, the match was closed to the public.

Nick Kay of the Wildcats and Kevin Lisch of the Kings fall on the court during Game 3 of the NBL Finals match at Qudos Bank Arena (AAP)

A win in game four on Friday in Perth will secure the Wildcats a fifth title in the past seven seasons, while the Kings must win at RAC Arena to force a decider two days later in Sydney.

Perth never trailed at any stage of game three and looked to be coasting to victory, when they led 39-20 in the second quarter.

Brad Newley dragged Sydney back into the game in the second quarter, scoring 16 out of their first 19 points in that term, including 12 straight, as they pulled to within 10 at halftime.

Successive three-pointers to captain Kevin Lisch drew Sydney level at 63-63 in the third, but the Kings were outscored 21-7 in the remainder of the term to trail by 14 going into the last period.

Sydney made one final run in the fourth quarter, cutting a 16-point deficit to five with just under six minutes to go.

But Perth closed the game out comfortably down the stretch.

Kay scored 23 points in the second half, with Kings coach Will Weaver lamenting the fact Cotton had 11 free-throw attempts and 25 over the first three games.

Perth coach Trevor Gleeson likened Kay’s intensity to that of of Wildcats captain Damian Martin.

“He just plays with so much passion and, every play, he’s in there and it’s inspirational for his teammates to do that,” Gleeson said.

Kay made just one from five three-pointers in game two.

“I think I had the same looks the other night and wasn’t able to hit them,” Kay said.

Watching Kay dismantle his side is bittersweet for Weaver, who has worked with him in his capacity as an assistant coach of the Boomers.

“On one hand, I’m really proud of him, and love him and a big fan, but damn, I wish he wasn’t so good,” Weaver said.

Cotton and Kay had good offensive support from centre Miles Plumlee and guard Clint Steindl, who each scored 13.

Plumlee tallied more points, rebounds and blocks than Kings counterpart Andrew Bogut, who dominated their match-up in the first two games. Jae’sean Tate led Sydney’s scorers with 20 followed by Newley, 19, and Lisch, 16. Casper Ware scored 11 in the final quarter but, until then, was 0-10 from the field.

The Wildcats shot at 52 per cent from the field, nailing 14 of their 30 long bombs while Sydney made just eight of 33.

