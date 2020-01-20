wild-elephant-walks-into-sri-lankan-hotel-and-gently-wanders-around

A wild elephant has been filmed enjoying a stay in a hotel in Sri Lanka.

The elephant, named Natta Kota (meaning Short Tail), is a regular to the Jetwing Yala Hotel on the island’s south east coast.

He lives in the grounds, and occasionally makes his way inside where he seems unfazed by his surroundings.

Footage was uploaded on Twitter by @upidaisy yesterday, who wrote: ‘Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk.’

It is not clear exactly when the footage was taken.

Around five months ago, the Jetwing Yala uploaded another video showing the elephant in the hotel.

They warned: ‘Please note that though he is a regular visitor to our hotels, Natta Kota is still very much a wild elephant and we at Jetwing would have him remain as such.

‘While it is exciting and memorable to encounter wild animals in and around our hotels, we humbly request that guests respect their space and maintain a healthy distance at all times.

‘Please avoid feeding the animals and refrain from using flash photography.’

The hotel is located in dune scrubland, where many wild animals live.

They have not fenced off the complex, so animals are regular visitors to the grounds where guests can see them.

Responding to the video, a common theme from people was: ‘Let’s talk about the elephant in the room.’

One Twitter user said: ‘Waiting for the bellboy to step in and ask if he would like help with his trunk.’

Another said: ‘I love the way he’s just exploring and when he touched the lamp was like oops, tried to fix it and walked off. I love elephants.’

Others wondered how many stars Natta Kota would give if they gave a review.