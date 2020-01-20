wild-elephant-makes-himself-at-home-poking-around-sri-lankan-hotel

January 20, 2020 | 10: 58am

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30

This hotel guest in Sri Lanka carries a lot of weight.

The wild elephant – named Natta Kota, meaning Short Tail – is a regular at the plush Jetwing Yala Hotel, where he was spotted this weekend, according to the BBC.

“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” Twitter user @upidaisy said.

Staff at the hotel near the Yala National Park said the fully grown Asian bull elephant has been its “most loyal patron” since 2013.

“In the initial years, Natta Kota was a seasonal visitor, appearing for a few months of the year before disappearing once more into the bush. During this period, he paid frequent visits to other resorts along the beach stretch as well,” a Jetwing rep told the BBC.

“A few years ago, he took up permanent residence at Jetwing where he is allowed to be at peace. Natta Kota spends his days sleeping in the shade of the scrubs and taking walks along the hotel’s footpaths.”

The puckish pachyderm has been known to steal food from vehicles and from the kitchen, but staffers allow him to have his “mischievous moments.”

“Natta Kota’s calm demeanor has made him a delight to guests and videos of him helping himself to the hotel’s trees are aplenty,” Jetwing told the news outlet.