There were wild scenes in the Copa Libertadores with eight players red-carded after a violent all-in brawl late in a match between Gremio and Sport Club Internacional.

The feisty, first ever Porto Alegre derby was one of the most anticipated matches of the year and the intensity of the clash didn’t disappoint. Unfortunately it got a little too heated and tempers flared in the 87th minute.

The scoreline ended in a 0-0 draw, but the fouls were extraordinary.

All up there were 36 fouls, six booked and eight shown red.

From Gremio, Pepe, Luciano, Henrique, and Miranda were sent off, and from Internacional it was Edenilson, Moises, Cuesta and Praxedes.

Close-up vision of the vicious on-pitch fight showed kicks, punches, pushes and wrestling among the melee involving both teams.

The entire brawl continued until the 98th minute mark of the match.

According to ESPN, the match saw the second-most red cards given in Copa Libertadores history.

The record is held by Boca v Sporting Cristal in 1971 that had 19 players sent off.

The Copa Libertadores will now not feature any games, as the league is postponed indefinitely in an effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak.