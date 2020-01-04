wigan-curse-their-luck-as-an-own-goal-and-agonising-var-call-sees-leicester-march-on-into-fa-cup-fourth-round

Wigan have thrown FA Cup banana skins in the path of Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester City in recent times but were unable to impede Leicester’s path into the fourth round, despite a wholesale rotation of Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

The Championship club could count themselves a little unlucky, though, not to have made their Premier League opponents’ ride somewhat less comfortable.

Behind to an own goal and a deflected Harvey Barnes shot a half-time, they seemed to have given themselves half a chance to force a replay 17 minutes from the end when substitute Jamal Lowe volleyed home only for the goal to be ruled out after VAR detected yet another agonisingly marginal offside.

After a positive start in which a couple of through-balls aimed at Josh Windass found the striker only marginally offside, Wigan went behind on 19 minutes. Defender Tom Pearce tried to cut out Marc Albrighton’s pass inside to Barnes as Leicester broke at speed but got his feet in a tangle and sent the ball into his own goal.