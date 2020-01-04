wigan-curse-their-luck-as-an-own-goal-and-agonising-var-call-sees-leicester-march-on-into-fa-cup-fourth-round

Wigan have thrown FA Cup banana skins in the path of Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester City in recent times but were unable to impede Leicester’s path into the fourth round, despite a wholesale rotation of Brendan Rodgers’ squad.
The Championship club could count themselves a little unlucky, though, not to have made their Premier League opponents’ ride somewhat less comfortable.
Behind to an own goal and a deflected Harvey Barnes shot a half-time, they seemed to have given themselves half a chance to force a replay 17 minutes from the end when substitute Jamal Lowe volleyed home only for the goal to be ruled out after VAR detected yet another agonisingly marginal offside.
After a positive start in which a couple of through-balls aimed at Josh Windass found the striker only marginally offside, Wigan went behind on 19 minutes. Defender Tom Pearce tried to cut out Marc Albrighton’s pass inside to Barnes as Leicester broke at speed but got his feet in a tangle and sent the ball into his own goal.
Wigan, who ended a 13-match winless sequence with their New Year’s Day win at Birmingham, felt the need to rest players weary from the holiday fixtures almost as much as Leicester, making six changes.
Against a Leicester side brimming with quality even though Rogers left out 10 of his New Year’s Day starters, they were always facing a tall task and they could have done with some better luck.
They were cut through by some superb interplay before David Marshall saved from Barnes at close range but suffered misfortune again for the second Leicester goal. A man down with Joe Williams grounded just outside the Leicester box as Ben Chilwell broke, they raced back in numbers to cover but as Barnes took aim at the end of the move it was the turn of another Wigan defender, Chey Dunkley, to curse his luck as his attempt to block the shot did just enough to take it out of Marshall’s reach.
Both teams lost a player to injury before half-time, Leicester’s Wes Morgan retiring with a groin issue, Wigan’s Dujon Sterling with a muscle injury. In neither case was an opponent involved. Leicester had to make another change inside the last quarter as Filip Benkovic, making his first senior start, also pulled up lame.
Leicester edged possession but never seemed completely at ease. Dennis Praet missed a good chance with his head and when Lowe converted Pearce’s first-time ball on the overlap, it appeared the home side could be facing a nervy finish.
But after the usual awkward hiatus while referee Simon Hooper listened to the information being relayed to his earpiece, the VAR check along the line detected that Pearce, and possibly Lowe, had been a body part in front of Chilwell when the ball was passed to Pearce.
As if to even things out, VAR then denied Leicester a penalty when Wilfred Ndidi, on only seconds as a tactical substitute for Nampalys Mendy, seemed to have reasonable grounds to appeal for a trip from behind by Lowe.
Match details
Leicester City (4-1-4-1): Ward; Justin, Morgan (Soyuncu, 25), Benkovic (Fuchs, 67), Chilwell; Mendy (Ndidi, 77); Albrighton, Praet, Choudhury, Gray; Barnes.
Substitutes not used: Jakupovic (g), Maddison, Iheanacho, Perez.
Goals: Pearce (19, own-goal), Barnes (40).
Wigan Athletic (4-3-2-1): Marshall; Sterling (Lowe, 45), Kipre, Dunkley, Pearce (Robinson, 81); Evans, Morsy; Massey, Williams, Dowell; Windass (Gelhardt, 64).
Substitutes not used: Jones (g), Macleod, Garner, Roberts.
Booked: Morsy.
Referee: Simon Hooper (Swindon).
Attendance: 30,330.