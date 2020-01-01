widower-plastic-surgeon-sues-in-laws-for-taking-too-much-of-his-late-wife’s-ashes

A plastic surgeon whose wife died has accused his in-laws of denying him his fair share of his wife’s ashes.

Dr Alexander Sinclair, who lives in Southern California, filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against a mortuary and crematorium, and he has already filed one against his deceased wife’s parents, alleging they colluded together to deprive him of half of his wife’s remains.

Sinclair says he was only given two ounces of his wife Kyoko Yonezawa’s ashes while her parents – Seiji Yonezawa and Yoriko Yonezawa – received a larger portion.

The lawsuit accuses Kubota Mortuary and Evergreen Cemetery of breaching a contract they had with Sinclair regarding the allotment of Kyoko’s ashes.

Sinclair’s lawsuit states: ‘Not only did Dr. Sinclair lose the love of his life much earlier than the two had ever expected, but he also how now been cheated and deprived…of significant remains of Kyoko.’

Gene Shioda, a lawyer representing Kubota Mortuary, said the incident ‘took place when a different person was in charge of the mortuary.’ Shioda denied the allegations and said the mortuary ‘will be thoroughly investigating.

An attorney or Evergreen Cemetery said they had not yet received note about a lawsuit.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sinclair filed a $5 million lawsuit against his in-laws in August. The Yonezawas live in Japan and are expected to appear in court in February.

The lawsuit against Kyoko’s parents also orders them to provide him with half of Kyoko’s ashes.

Sinclair reportedly had a contentious relationship with his in-laws long before his wife died. The couple lived together for many years before marrying in October 2016. Kyoko’s family attended the wedding, but did not approve of the union, according to the lawsuit.

Although they dissaproved of the marriage, Sinclair said he supported the Yonezawas financially and put them up in his home in Pacific Palisades for extended stays.

‘They were not shy about taking all they could from Dr Sinclair and using Dr Sinclair’s good character and reputation and vast resources to their personal and business advantage,’ Sinclair alleged.

He added that his in-laws saw the marriage ‘as nothing but an avenue to take advantage of a well-to-do Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and to strip Dr Sinclair of his personal finances and to deprive (him) of enjoying the true love he had for Kyoko.’

Kyoko was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in February 2017. She died approximately two years later and, afterwards, Sinclair’s relationship with Kyoko’s parent’s further deteriorated, according to the lawsuit.

Sinclair went on to accuse the Yonezawas of refusing to let him participate in the funeral arrangements. He also alleged that they agreed to reimburse the $7,000 he paid for Kyoko’s cremation and funeral services, but they never did.

Instead, he said he got two small urns with ‘nothing more than, a combined two ounces of remains,’ according to the lawsuit.

‘Mr Sinclair has been greatly traumatized by this whole ordeal,’ his lawyer Keven Steinberg said.