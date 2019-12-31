widow-‘drowned-terrified-chocolate-labrador-in-bath-because-it-wouldn’t-stop-barking’

A widow drowned her terrified chocolate Labrador in her bathtub because it wouldn’t stop barking at her, it is claimed.

Margaret Kinsella, 43, is said to have been heard drowning the whimpering pet at her apartment complex in Bradenton, Florida, last month.

A maintenance man working on her apartment’s air conditioning told sheriff’s deputies he saw Kinsella take the dog into her bathroom and shut the door.

The unnamed worker said he then both Kinsella and the dog screaming from inside the bathroom.

That prompted him to ask her if she needed any help, only for her to refuse, it is alleged.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump tie for most admired man in 2019

The air conditioning worker was further disturbed when he heard louder screams a few minutes later, WWSB reported.

He was able to get the door of the bathroom open, and is said to have seen the Labrador dead in the bathtub.

The maintenance man quickly dragged the dog from the water, but was unable to save its life.

During a subsequent interview at Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Kinsella reportedly said that the dog constantly barked at her, and that it had bitten her.

She also told deputies how she had been struggling with the deaths of her father and husband, who she claimed had passed away in the last 12 months.

Kinsella was initially given a psychiatric evaluation, and was eventually arrested on December 17.

She has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.