Wide Awake festival adds Metronomy and more to 2020 line-up: How to get tickets
Going Out in London Discover
Your guide to what’s hot in London
Metronomy are among the fresh wave of acts announced to play at Wide Awake this summer.
The brand new festival, which is set to land in Brockwell Park on June 5, had already locked in the likes of Black Midi, The Comet Is Coming and Goat Girl for its inaugural edition.
Now, the art-pop stalwarts lead the new additions, following the release of their sixth album Metronomy Forever in September last year.
Genre-weaving septet Black Country, New Road also join the bill, as do innovative post-punk band Squid and Belgian-based artist Charlotte Adigéry.
The Murder Capital, BEAK>, A Certain Ratio, Automatic and others are among the latest confirmations.
Wide Awake has launched on a promise of eclecticism, with the line-up ranging from left-field rock to experimental techno. It is being run by the people behind early editions of Field Day, who also have a hand in the programming at small London venues MOTH Club, Shacklewell Arms, The Waiting Room and Peckham Audio.
The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer
How to get tickets for Wide Awake festival
Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £37.95. Buy them here.
Wide Awake festival line-up — so far (A-Z)
A Certain Ratio
Automatic
Black Country, New Road
BEAK>
Black Midi
Charlotte Adigéry
The Comet Is Coming
Crack Cloud
Daniel Avery
Drab Majesty
Dream Wife
Dry Cleaning
Faux Ferocious
Girl Band
Goat Girl
Identified Patient
Lena Willikens
Los Bitchos
Manfredas b2b Ivan Smagghe
The Mauskovic Dance Band
Metronomy
Minimal Violence
Pregoblin
Proteus
Shame
Sheer Mag
Shortparis
Snapped Ankles
Squid
Surfbort
The Murder Capital
Uranium Club