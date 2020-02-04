wide-awake-festival-adds-metronomy-and-more-to-2020-line-up:-how-to-get-tickets

Going Out in London Discover

Metronomy are among the fresh wave of acts announced to play at Wide Awake this summer.

The brand new festival, which is set to land in Brockwell Park on June 5, had already locked in the likes of Black Midi, The Comet Is Coming and Goat Girl for its inaugural edition.

Now, the art-pop stalwarts lead the new additions, following the release of their sixth album Metronomy Forever in September last year.

Genre-weaving septet Black Country, New Road also join the bill, as do innovative post-punk band Squid and Belgian-based artist Charlotte Adigéry.

The Murder Capital, BEAK>, A Certain Ratio, Automatic and others are among the latest confirmations.

Wide Awake has launched on a promise of eclecticism, with the line-up ranging from left-field rock to experimental techno. It is being run by the people behind early editions of Field Day, who also have a hand in the programming at small London venues MOTH Club, Shacklewell Arms, The Waiting Room and Peckham Audio.

How to get tickets for Wide Awake festival

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £37.95. Buy them here.

Wide Awake festival line-up — so far (A-Z)

A Certain Ratio

Automatic

Black Country, New Road

BEAK>

Black Midi

Charlotte Adigéry

The Comet Is Coming

Crack Cloud

Daniel Avery

Drab Majesty

Dream Wife

Dry Cleaning

Faux Ferocious

Girl Band

Goat Girl

Identified Patient

Lena Willikens

Los Bitchos

Manfredas b2b Ivan Smagghe

The Mauskovic Dance Band

Metronomy

Minimal Violence

Pregoblin

Proteus

Shame

Sheer Mag

Shortparis

Snapped Ankles

Squid

Surfbort

The Murder Capital

Uranium Club