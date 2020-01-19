Why you shouldn’t complaint about video game delays – Reader’s Feature

A reader responds to the week’s flurry of major delays and argues that they’re often for very positive reasons.

On the whole, I’ve never understood the negativity surrounding any and all news of a game being delayed.

I do remember feeling impatient when Grand Theft Auto 5 was pushed back, with those extra few months feeling like an eternity. But clearly that didn’t hamper anyone’s enjoyment once the game was in their hands, so in hindsight it would seem a pretty trivial thing to fuss about.

Until a game is on the shelves, any projected release date is just a target based on current circumstances, and development of any product can be unpredictable at times. Unexpected issues can arise, or even new opportunities, making it worthwhile to extend development in order to release the best possible version, not just the quickest.

But to listen to some reactions, there are those who seem to feel that a sacrosanct vow has been violated, or be under the impression that a postponed release equates to chaotic scenes at the studio – fire and brimstone, cats and dogs living together – the whole nine yards.

As if a late adjustment to the project’s timescale implies that it was doomed from the start, and what emerges down the line, charred and smoking, will inevitably be an underwhelming experience that more time in the oven couldn’t fix.

Which happens sometimes, of course. But not to the extent that it should instil irrational fear in the hearts of gamers at the mere mention of a delay. Some of the medium’s most lauded releases have surely been so accomplished in part because of, not despite, the calculated extension afforded to their gestation period.

The public hysteria that accompanies delay announcements doesn’t form in a vacuum. Depending on where you get your news, what often doesn’t help is the media framing any such reports as the game ‘suffering’ a delay, often then leading with an assertion that ‘fans will be disappointed’ to hear of it. This tone obviously has an influence on their audience and helps shape the discourse online, producing a self-fulfilling prophecy of discontent and backlash, set against a backing track of mockery from trolls eager to see anything that isn’t dear to them go down in flames.

Maybe it’s my priorities that are out of whack, but these days when I hear that a game I’m interested in has been delayed, my reaction is simply, ‘OK then. Let me know when I can play it.’ The game hasn’t been cancelled, I’ll just be able to indulge on a different day than I thought I would. Hardly a disaster. Especially when, like so many gamers nowadays, I already have a backlog as long as Mr Tickle’s arm.

There may be the matter of skittish shareholders expecting to see profits this quarter instead of the next and based on the complexities of their own financial comings and goings a smaller payoff now might be more important than a larger one later. But businesses are entitled to chase longer term gains when it makes sense to do so, and the rest of us seldom schedule our lives so dependently around the planned release of a video game… right?

Obviously it’s a blow when the new release date clashes with that of another game that might divide the market or the time we commit to each title. That’s an issue far from inherent to delays though, as the industry continues to prove with baffling regularity. Sometimes fans even find themselves wishing for a delay, just to create breathing space between the releases that have caught their eye, or to protect their niche favourite from being eaten alive by more commercially proven opposition.

Nintendo guru Shigeru Miyamoto once said, ‘A delayed game is eventually good, a rushed game is forever bad.’ With the connectivity and hard drives of today’s consoles that may no longer be strictly true (or at least not necessarily), but in an era when we all bemoan the ‘sell now, patch later’ approach to game development, it might be prudent to be a little more understanding and supportive when companies take the time to get it right first time, instead of compelling them to honour an arbitrary date on the calendar.

So, if you’ve a history of getting caught up in the dismay of a delay, the next time you discover you’ll have to look forward to that upcoming title a little while longer, just chill. You’ll get your game when it’s ready, and it’ll be all the better for it. That’s the whole point, after all.

Though naturally if Yakuza 5 Remastered doesn’t arrive next month I’ll be posting rotten turkey giblets to Sega HQ…

By reader Dynamite Headdy

