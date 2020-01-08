why-you-should-be-cooking-with-algae,-the-superfood-that-could-feed-the-world

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of algae? Is it stagnant water by a busy road, or a long-abandoned swimming pool, with a rather macabre green film floating on top?

If you’re a keen follower of the food scene, you’ll have instead noticed it popping up more and more in restaurants over the past few years. It is lauded by chefs for its intense flavour – a strong umami kick – and its healthy properties.

And it may have further benefits. According to a Cambridge University professor, spirulina and chlorella, two micro-algaes that form on top of water, could provide a sustainable form of nutrition in the future. Crucially, they can be grown in urban environments and don’t need plenty of agricultural land. With the challenge of a changing climate, this could form a vital source of food.

The algae have already infiltrated our supermarkets. Spirulina is increasingly used as a food additive for its nutritional advantages. Full of protein, B vitamins, and minerals such as iron, it can now be found in ice cream, vegan egg substitutes, and protein powders. Some experts, however, warn that some of its nutrients are not bio-available, making it harder for our bodies to absorb them.