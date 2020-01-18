why-will-hank-azaria-no-longer-voice-apu-in-the-simpsons-and-will-the-character-still-be-in-the-show?

Actor Hank Azaria, who voices the character of Kwik-E-Mart convenience-store owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in The Simpsons, has revealed that he will be stepping away from the role after two decades.

The 55-year-old American star, who has been part of The Simpsons cast since the character of Apu was created in 1990, spoke to website Slashfilm to confirm his decision to no longer voice the character.

Azaria also provides the voice for Simpsons’ characters Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum, among others and so will not be leaving the show entirely, he will just no longer voice Apu.

Why did Hank Azaria decide now to no longer voice Apu in The Simpsons?

Talking to website Slashfilm about his reasons for stepping away from voicing Apu after 20 years, Azaria said that the decision was a joint one made between him and the show’s creators: ‘We all made the decision together… We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.’

Azaria’s decision to no longer voice Apu comes after years of controversy about the character.

The character has been accused of reinforcing racial stereotypes and Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu drew further attention to the issues surrounding the character in a documentary called The Problem With Apu.

Created in 2017 by Kondabolu, the documentary talks about the representations of South Asians on US television and explains that part of what makes the character of Apu problematic is that he is defined by his job, arranged marriage and the size of his family.

Kondabolu also shares his personal experiences in the programme, explaining that growing up children would use impressions of Apu from The Simpsons to taunt him.

After the documentary aired, Azaria responded in December 2017 saying: ‘It’s really upsetting that [his character, Apu] was offensive or hurtful to anybody.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Taking to Twitter after the news that Azaria had confirmed he will not do the voice for Apu anymore, Kondabolu said: ‘If @HankAzaria is indeed no longer doing the voice of Apu, I do hope they keep the character & let a very talented writing staff do something interesting with him.

‘If not to better the show, then to at least spare me some death threats.’

‘My documentary “The Problem with Apu” was not made to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to discuss race, representation & my community (which I love very much). It was also about how you can love something (like the Simpsons) & still be critical about aspects of it (Apu).’

My documentary “The Problem with Apu” was not made to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to discuss race, representation & my community (which I love very much). It was also about how you can love something (like the Simpsons) & still be critical about aspects of it (Apu). — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) January 17, 2020

He added: ‘Most people who saw the documentary like it & those that didn’t see it…hate it. You can see it on Amazon, truTV app & other places. Feel free to watch it by legal or illegal means. I don’t get paid more either way & it’s the message of the film that has the most value to me.’

Will another actor voice Apu?

With Azaria stepping away from the role, the future of his character Apu is unclear.

The actor admitted that when it comes to what the future holds for Apu, show bosses and creators of The Simpsons ‘haven’t sorted it out yet’.

‘What they’re going to do with the character is their call,’ Azaria said. ‘It’s up to them and they haven’t sorted it out yet. All we’ve agreed on is I won’t do the voice anymore.’

MORE: OPINION: I love The Simpsons but it’s time the show ended

MORE: Priyanka Chopra calls The Simpsons’ Apu ‘bane of her life’ after it caused her trouble as a teen





