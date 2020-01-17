why-white-vinegar-is-the-saviour-of-so-many-laundry-problems

Last week, we revealed why freshly-washed clothes sometimes smell damp and how to get rid of the funky odour (you’re welcome, by the way).

If this has piqued your curiosity around laundry hacks, you’re in luck, as we have another trick up our sleeves.

As it turns out, distilled white vinegar isn’t just good for salad dressings and pickling gherkins but is the unsung hero of laundry problems.

From turning your whites to actual whites again, and helping dark clothes retain their colour, it has many uses beyond being a cooking ingredient, explains Kegan Kimball from Laundryheap.

White vinegar is a natural fabric softener

Don’t fancy splurging on expensive scented fabric softeners or just want soft clothes that don’t smell like lavender and tropical fruits? Get the vinegar in.

‘Want to soften up those scratchy jumpers without piling on the chemicals?,’ says Kegan.

‘Rough fibres will need relaxing if you want your clothes to feel soft and white vinegar is also a great go-to. Soak the garment in a white vinegar and water solution for around 20 minutes, drain and then air dry, (remember to always lie any woollens flat to dry).’

Additionally, fabric softeners should not be used on baby clothes because these can meddle with the flame retardant properties of their garments, so white vinegar is a great alternative.

While we’re on the topic, it’s also recommended that you use a detergent that is hypoallergenic (which white vinegar is) and free of perfume when it comes to doing laundry for your little ones.

The magical potion can make your white clothes white again

Do you ever look at hotel sheets and towels, and wonder: how the hell can I get my own whites this bright?

No need to spend lots of money on expensive products that promise to bring back the shine of your dull or graying whites.

As Kegan says: ‘Did we mention it’s 50p?! As a cheap, natural alternative to much more expensive, chemical based products, vinegar really is amazing.’

Here’s what you do: pour a cup of white distilled vinegar into a pot filled with water and bring to a boil. Once it’s nice and hot, bring it off the stove and pour into a tub or anything you can use to soak the clothes in overnight.

The following morning, throw them in the wash as you normally would, and voilà: white clothes.

Warning: some fabrics do not take well to this method, stick to 100% cotton only or you risk damaging your clothes, according to The Spruce.

It also preserves colour in dark fabrics

Oh white vinegar, is there anything you can’t do?

Not only does it help you brighten white garments, but the acidic solution can also work to retain colours in darker fabrics.

‘Because vinegar helps to neutralise soaps, it also works well to remove any residue that will dull your bright colours,’ says Kegan.

‘To keep your clothes bright as new, make it a commitment to add half a cup into the final rinse cycle of every colour wash.’

It’s a great cleaning product

OK, if you read our previous laundry hack (see above), you’re already aware of the amazing cleaning properties of white vinegar, but there’s no harm in a refresher, right?

Kegan says: ‘You can’t have clean clothes if your machine isn’t clean.

‘To ensure your machine is spotless, pour a few cups of white wine vinegar into the detergent drawer and run an empty cycle with hot water.

Top (additional) tip: you can also use white wine vinegar to clean your iron.

‘You can also use a mixture of equal parts white wine vinegar and water to help de-limescale your iron.

‘Pour this mix into the water reservoir of your iron, taking care to only fill it up about a third of the way. Then, turn it on to medium heat and let the iron steam for about 5-10 minutes so the vinegar evaporates – taking your limescale with it.’

Use it as an antibacterial solution

Kegan says: ‘Not many laundry products can fight bacteria or cut through mildew quite like white vinegar can.

‘Combined with its power to neutralise smells, it’s a great choice if you want to kill germs effectively and ensure your clothes don’t pick up musty smells from your machine as it neutralises smells instead of masking them.

‘Plus, white vinegar is an all natural, antibacterial product, making it a great choice for the eco-conscious who don’t want to add extra chemicals to the water supply. To reap its full benefits, just add a small cup into your machine drawer during the final rinse cycle.’

Get rid of creases

Imagine the following scenario: you have the most important meeting of your career in the morning and need your lucky shirt, but the iron is broken.

Breathe. Thanks to white vinegar, everything is going to be OK.

‘Many would be surprised to learn that vinegar is also a powerful de-creaser’, says Kegan.

‘If you’re short on time, just pour one part vinegar to three parts water into a spray bottle, spritz on your creases and leave hanging up to air dry. Then watch them slowly disappear!

‘This one’s also great if you’re in between washes and clothes need freshening up, as it tackles creases and odours in one go.

‘Additionally, because of its de-creasing powers, vinegar is a great way to erase hemline creases if you’ve taken any hems down.

‘Just dampen the crease with an equal parts vinegar and water solution and iron over while it’s still a little damp. The vinegar coupled with the steam created will banish those lines forever.’

We don’t know about you, but we’ll be adding white vinegar to the shopping list from now on.

