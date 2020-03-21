Why we can’t wait for HOT Shraddha Kapoor’s next avatar

Shraddha Kapoor has stunned in every way possible with her last few releases. Movies like Chhichhore, Saaho and Baaghi 3 have shown her depth as an actress. She has always focussed on delivering promising performances on-screen and never fails to wow the audiences with the diverse characters Shraddha brings on-screen. The best part is that the actress aces them flawlessly.

Some of her recent best characters include the mysterious character in Stree, Chhichhore where the actress was seen playing dual roles-one of a student and one of a mother, the third one breaking all boundaries with action, the actress stepped into the action game in Saaho and Baaghi 3, and the most recent one being a dancer in Street Dancer 3D.

Truly, Shraddha knows how to mould herself with every film and has always proved her versatility as an actress. Shraddha never fails to give something new always on-screen and does pure justice to every character. And guess what is she is up to in her next avatar? As per reports, she is all set to stun with Ranbir Kapoor in her next.

Fans simply can’t wait for this mega pair to come and woo the audience. Here’s wishing them all the best for their next movie. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

