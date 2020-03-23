why-we-can’t-let-our-beloved-rugby-league-die

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

The National Rugby League has been forced to jump over some hurdles since 1908, but the power brokers’ hands were tied in this war against coronavirus.

The global health crisis is changing by the hour and it’s left the sporting community fearing for its future, with the financial threat to the NRL made very clear.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys concedes the decision to suspend the competition, should it last the entire season, will result in a $500 million deficit – so where does that leave us now?

The simple answer is that the game is at the crossroads, with clubs fighting for survival and the livelihoods of the players, coaches and officials are under a dark cloud.

The 16 chief executives are staring down the barrel of an uncertain future, given the league has $147 million in its coffers and without its broadcast revenue, will lose $13 million per round. That’s why V’landys forecast “financial catastrophe” for the NRL.

Catch up on the latest Wide World of Sports radio episode in the podcast below!

The ARLC chairman and the NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg fought tooth and nail to ensure the season continued and the game was protected from disaster, but it was the advice of their biosecurity security expert that forced their hand, with those in charge conceding “they can no longer guarantee the players’ safety”.

The league considered a ‘base camp’ for the teams in country Queensland and put in place strict protocols to make sure the deadly COVID-19 virus didn’t infiltrate the NRL, but when I heard stories about match-officials meeting at a cafe prior to a game and a coach inviting a journo for coffee, it’s clear the message wasn’t sinking in.

Those examples made it easy for the armchair critics to apply the blow torch to those making the decisions at headquarters and the strong stance throughout this crisis is something that should be applauded, because we’ve been guided by real leaders.

Make no mistake, the road ahead is going to be challenging, there will be job losses and pay cuts, but we should be confident in the NRL hierarchy who have proved they are fighters.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg after the NRL shut down. (AAP)

Rugby league is an important part of our social fabric and I’ll never forget watching my old man cry when his beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs were kicked out of the competition.

He sobbed for hours and hours, because the team he followed since he was a kid, was no more.

I marched with him down Chalmers Street in Sydney as the Bunnies fought to be reinstated and that’s the moment I realised what the game meant to people.

It’s an escape from the daily issues in our lives and it’s a chance to forget about the negatives in the world.

The National Rugby League provides everyday Australians with an 80-minute window to ride the rollercoaster of emotions and to cheer for the team they’ve adopted as their own.

We desperately need that back in our lives and there’ll be a gaping hole this weekend.

Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo runs away from a Bulldogs defender last Thursday in NRL round two. (Getty)

The game has fought its way through two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Spanish flu, the Super League War and now it’s staring at the biggest challenge it has faced since the game was formed more than 100 years ago.

It’s time to come together as a rugby league fraternity and fight for its survival.

V’landys, Greenberg and Players Association boss Clint Newton are united with the 16 clubs to make sure they get through this tough period, but with no timeframe on a return, it’s left a lot of people questioning what the future holds.

Are you prepared to ride out the storm?

Are you prepared to make a commitment to the NRL that you’ll keep supporting the game?

Let me know by emailing the Wide World of Sports Radio Show here