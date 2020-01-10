why-was-extra-camp-cancelled-and-who-were-the-presenters-for-the-19-series?

The spin-off show to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been axed after almost two decades on screens.

Extra Camp has offered a behind-the-scenes look at the jungle, as well as interviews with the contestants as they were booted out of the competition.

But now it is no more, with ITV confirming I’m A Celeb’s sister show has been given the boot.

Joel Dommett – who has hosted Extra Camp for the past three years – said it had been a ‘huge privilege’ to have been part of the show.

How long was Extra Camp on air?

Extra Camp launched alongside I’m A Celebrity 17 years ago, although has seen some iterations over the years.

Originally known as I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… NOW!, the series was rebranded to Extra Camp in 2015.

Why was Extra Camp cancelled?

The decision to cancel the ITV2 series came after producers determined its production costs were too high.

Breaking the news on social media, Joel wrote: ‘Sad news – The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue.

‘It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts. The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21and myself are not to blame – they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) – it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.

‘I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp.’

How many hosts has Extra Camp had?

Extra Camp has seen a host of presenters, including Love Island’s Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore.

The show was initially hosted by Irish TV presenter Louise Loughman for one year in 2002, before Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Mark Durden-Smith took over in 2003 and 2004.

In 2004 there were two series of the main show, meaning there were two series of the spin-off show, but Mark hosted the second series that year alone.

Tara was back in 2005, this time joined by Matt Brown before he too bowed out after one series.

Mark returned to the series alongside Kelly Osbourne, Steve Wilson and Jeff Brazier for Series 6 in 2006, before Emma and Matt Willis took over for the next two series in 2007 and 2008, also joined by Mark.

Caroline and Joe Swash were the next duo to host the aftershow in 2009 and 2010, before she left for The Xtra Factor.

Laura then joined Joe, stepping in as Caroline’s replacement and staying a fixture of Extra Camp for five years, before leaving in 2015.

Queen of the Jungles Vicky Pattinson and Stacey Solomon were the next to take the reins – alongside Joe – for one series in 2016, before Scarlett Moffatt replaced the women for two series in 2017 and 2018.

Last year it was announced Emily Atack and Adam Thomas would be the new presenters of Extra Camp, and after one series in 2019, their presenting duties have proven short-lived.

In 2006, it was decided a comedian should join the presenters, with Brendon Burns being the first to add some comedy to proceedings.

This idea was scrapped for the following two years, before Russell Kane being the next resident funnyman from 2009 to 2011. Others that followed were Rob Beckett (2012-14), David Morgan (2015) and Chris Ramsey (2016).

Joel Dommett was the final comedian to star on the show, with him having held the reins from 2017 to 2019.

MORE: Can you watch I’m A Celebrity Australia in the UK?

MORE: Charlotte Crosby rips into ex Joshua Ritchie on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Australia as she admits she ‘picks the wrong people’





