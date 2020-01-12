why-was-christine-keeler-put-on-trial-as-bbc-series-continues?

The first episode of The Trial of Christine Keeler left audiences gripped, and chances are tonight’s episode will be no different.

The six-part BBC series recalls the notorious Profumo Affair, which saw a government toppled after a scandal was unearthed in the 1960s.

As we wait for the next instalment of the drama, here’s what Christine Keeler’s role in the scandal was and what she went on trial for.

Why was Christine Keeler on trial?

Christine Keeler was put on trial because of the national security implications of her affair with Secretary of State for War John Profumo.

During their affair, she was said to have also been romantically involved with Captain Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet who was accused of being involved in espionage.

It was feared that Christine Keeler could have passed information about Profumo to Ivanov during the height of the Cold War.

In 1963, Profumo and Keeler’s affair – which had already stopped by this point – was exposed.

The Labour government accused the affair of being a national security issue.

Profumo resigned from his post and admitted to the affair.

Keeler was eventually sentenced to 9 months in prison – but it had little to do with Profumo.

Keeler was sentenced to nine months in prison for obstruction of justice and perjury after being arrested for providing false evidence in court when she had accused another ex-lover of assaulting her.

She was sentenced in December 1963 but only served four and a half months prison time.

The fourth episode, airing tonight, delves deeper into the affair between a then-teenage Keeler and John Profumo.

The synopsis reads: ‘Christine is tempted by the offer of money for her story. But she must first convince the newspaper it is both true and sensational enough to risk a libel suit.

‘She considers adding that, while sleeping with the minister of war, she also spent a night with Stephen Ward’s Russian diplomat friend, Captain Ivanov, and that during the affair she was encouraged to relay the minister’s military secrets.’

The Trial Of Christine Keeler continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

