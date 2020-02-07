Why this year's Oscars will only be a disappointment

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Oscars return on Sunday, and will likely be – paradoxically – both the most controversial and dullest Academy Awards in recent memory.

It’s almost a given that the ceremony itself will bore. They’ve been mundane, overlong affairs for years – we’ll be lucky if things wrap up in under three hours – and with no dedicated host again, there’s no light on the horizon. This is the second year in a row without a compere, though the 2019 ceremony felt rudderless without one; whether you love him or loathe him, the Golden Globes at least had Ricky Gervais to throw a little shade earlier this year – the only memorable thing from an otherwise stale ceremony.

Still, hosts have always played second fiddle to the films themselves – but the right winners won’t be hailed at the Dolby Theatre ceremony this weekend, mainly because we didn’t get the right nominees. While last year is remembered for crowning one of the most problematic Best Pictures winners in Green Book, this year it’s what wasn’t included which made the headlines.

A glaring lack of diversity has been the major talking point, with the Oscars receiving the biggest backlash since 2015 – the year of #OscarsSoWhite – for its lack of representation. In the most diverse year for film since records began, it’s inexplicable that only one person of colour was nominated in the acting categories – Cynthia Erivo, for her turn as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet. Joaquin Phoenix’s words on “systemic racism” in the entertainment industry during his BAFTAs acceptance speech last week seem pointedly relevant.

Many were astonished the Academy snubbed Jennifer Lopez in the Best Supporting Actress category for her movie-stealing Ramona Vega in Hustlers – a critically acclaimed turn, which at one point was being talked about as a dead cert.

Lopez’s snub is even more surprising given Kathy Bates’ pipped her to the post for Richard Jewell. Bates delivered a fine performance but hers was still a surprise nomination, given the film was a commercial dud and controversy magnet. Lupita Nyong’o’s inspired and all-encompassing turn in Us and Awkwafina’s heartbreaking performance in The Farewell were also worthy of recognition.

Likewise, it’s absurd that no female directors are nominated; the exclusion of Greta Gerwig is ridiculous. Her beautiful work on Little Women produced one of the most elegant and nuanced films of the year.

Controversy aside, this Sunday is unlikely to hold many surprises. Since the Best Picture nominations were announced, Sam Mendes’ 1917 has pushed firmly into the lead as the bookies’ favourite, scooping top prizes at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. A win for Bong Joon-ho’s excellent Parasite would be a more interesting and progressive choice and add a sheen to the entire awards, but the odds suggest it’s likely to miss out.

In fact, we have a sneaky feeling it’ll be Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that wins top prize – even though it’s the least interesting and most indulgent Tarantino film since 2007’s Death Proof. The Actress in Leading Role category is virtually sewn up already too, with Renée Zellwegger nailed on, and Laura Dern is the heavy favourite to win Actress in a Supporting Role. Upsets, we imagine, will be at a premium this year.

Sunday’s ceremony itself is unlikely to be a Hollywood tale of note. Some excellent films and acting talents will be celebrated, but this year’s awards are a controversial mess and a mundane prospect from the outset, with the promise of little return for the hardy fans who’ll be settling in to watch from around 1am. Viewers certainly won’t be the winners this year.

